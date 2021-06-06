Business

Landmark East Village staple Odessa Diner for sale on Craigslist

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A potentially appetizing opportunity at the landmark Odessa Diner.

The longtime East Village eatery is up for sale on Craigslist.

The current owners are asking $400,000.

The diner closed last July during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The original plan was to reopen after renovations.

The seller's realtor says they've already had several bites from potential buyers.

