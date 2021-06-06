Landmark East Village staple Odessa Diner for sale on Craigslist

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10746377" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say a pedestrian was hit by a scooter around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 64th St. on the Upper West Side.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A potentially appetizing opportunity at the landmark Odessa Diner.The longtime East Village eatery is up for sale on Craigslist.The current owners are asking $400,000.The diner closed last July during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.The original plan was to reopen after renovations.The seller's realtor says they've already had several bites from potential buyers.----------