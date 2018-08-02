Attempted robbery suspect shot by off-duty officer in Brooklyn

It hapened in East New York just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
An off-duty police officer shot a suspect allegedly trying to rob him in the East New York section Brooklyn.

Police say the officer shot the 20-year-old suspect during a hold up at New Jersey Avenue and Livonia Avenue just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

The alleged would-be robber was taken to Brookdale Hospital with a life-threatening injury.

The officer was not injured, but was being checked out for ringing in his ears.

