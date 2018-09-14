Off-duty correction officer fatally shot at Queens intersection

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports from Richmond Hill on the shooting.

Eyewitness News
RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) --
An off-duty correction officer was fatally shot in his car during a dispute at a Queens intersection early Friday morning.

Jonathan Narain, 27, was in a red 2013 Honda Accord, waiting at the light at 103rd Avenue and 120th Street in Richmond Hill.


That's when a man on a motorcycle pulled up just after 1:45 a.m.

Narain got into a verbal dispute with the man on the motorcycle, who then shot the correction officer in the head.

Narain was pronounced dead at Jamaica Medical Center.

The NYPD believes the shooting was caused by previous conversations with the suspect on his way to work.

"What we know is while on the way to work, mr. narain stopped at a local store to buy food. after this purchase, he has two encounters with unknown male on a motorcycle. Officer Narain was shot shortly after the second encounter with the unknown male on the motorcycle," said Deputy Chief Joe Kenny, NYPD.

The suspect on the motorcycle drove off, and so far, no arrests have been made.

Officer Narain worked at Rikers Island and had two years on the job.

WATCH: Friday morning's briefing by the NYPD


"The entire Department of Correction is grieving this morning upon learning of the tragic shooting death of an off-duty correction officer. My deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences go out to the officer's family, friends, and colleagues throughout the department. We are in close communication with the NYPD," Correction Commissioner Cynthia Brann said.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingcorrection officerQueensRichmond HillNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Florence Update: Cat 1 hurricane makes landfall
Florence Live: Continuous coverage from ABC 11 in NC
Hurricane Florence: 70 evacuated from NC hotel
CT woman calls police, says husband shot intruder in home
Paul Manafort expected to plead guilty, avoid new trial
Broadway star, 3-time Tony nominee Marin Mazzie dies at 57
14-year-old boy charged in suffocation of his 2 siblings
Bob Evans sausage links recalled, may contain plastic
Show More
10 injured in escalator accident at NYC high school
LIVE UPDATE: Gov. Cuomo wins Democratic primary
Letitia James wins primary for NY attorney general
DA: Ex-detective ran prostitution ring; 7 NYPD officers charged
1 dead, 10 injured after gas explosions near Boston
More News