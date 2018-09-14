Off-duty correction officer fatally shot at Queens intersection

An off-duty correction officer was fatally shot in his car during a dispute at a Queens intersection early Friday morning.Jonathan Narain, 27, was in a red 2013 Honda Accord, waiting at the light at 103rd Avenue and 120th Street in Richmond Hill.That's when a man on a motorcycle pulled up just after 1:45 a.m.Narain got into a verbal dispute with the man on the motorcycle, who then shot the correction officer in the head.Narain was pronounced dead at Jamaica Medical Center.The NYPD believes the shooting was caused by previous conversations with the suspect on his way to work."What we know is while on the way to work, mr. narain stopped at a local store to buy food. after this purchase, he has two encounters with unknown male on a motorcycle. Officer Narain was shot shortly after the second encounter with the unknown male on the motorcycle," said Deputy Chief Joe Kenny, NYPD.The suspect on the motorcycle drove off, and so far, no arrests have been made.Officer Narain worked at Rikers Island and had two years on the job."The entire Department of Correction is grieving this morning upon learning of the tragic shooting death of an off-duty correction officer. My deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences go out to the officer's family, friends, and colleagues throughout the department. We are in close communication with the NYPD," Correction Commissioner Cynthia Brann said.----------