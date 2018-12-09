An off-duty firefighter is dead after he was found lying alongside his car on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn early Sunday.33-year-old Faizal Coto was discovered along the passenger side of his blue 2008 Ford Mustang near Exit 4 in the Bath Beach section at about 4:40 a.m.He had suffered severe head trauma.He was taken to Coney Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Coto served three years with the FDNY. He worked out of Engine 245 at 2929 West 8th Street in Coney Island.Police believe another vehicle was involved and fled the scene.The NYPD's Coillision Investigation Squad was initially called in, but it is no longer an accident investigation.----------