Off-duty firefighter who pushed bicyclist with car arrested

WEST SIDE, Manhattan -- A firefighter has been arrested and charged following a confrontation with a bicyclist seen in a video that went viral.
27-year-old Brauley Delarosa is charged with reckless endangerment and aggravated unlicensed operator.
The video shows Delarosa, who was off-duty, pushing the bicyclist with his car on the West Side Highway last Thursday morning.
The woman who took the video says she saw the driver blow through a red light, nearly hitting both her and the cyclist.
When the cyclist confronted him, she says the driver smashed the cyclist's cellphone.
She says when officers arrived, they didn't issue any tickets or make an arrest.
The FDNY is investigating the incident.
