LYNBROOK, Long Island (WABC) -- An off-duty NYPD officer was killed in a two-car crash on Long Island Wednesday morning.
It happened at Peninsula Boulevard and Hempstead Avenue in Lynbrook just before 6:50 a.m.
The force of the collision sent the officer's car into a tree.
He was pronounced dead at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Off-duty NYPD officer dies in 2-car crash on Long Island
TOP STORIES
Show More