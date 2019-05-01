Off-duty NYPD officer dies in 2-car crash on Long Island

LYNBROOK, Long Island (WABC) -- An off-duty NYPD officer was killed in a two-car crash on Long Island Wednesday morning.

It happened at Peninsula Boulevard and Hempstead Avenue in Lynbrook just before 6:50 a.m.

The force of the collision sent the officer's car into a tree.

He was pronounced dead at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

