Off-duty NYPD officer in custody after Bronx burglary: Police

ALLERTON, Bronx (WABC) -- An off-duty NYPD officer was taken into custody after officers responded to a call for a burglary in the Bronx.
The incident took place just before 4 p.m. on Thursday on Mace Avenue.
Sources tell Eyewitness News the off-duty officer is a transit officer.
Few other details were released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
