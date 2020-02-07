Off-duty NYPD officer in custody after Bronx burglary: Police

(Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

ALLERTON, Bronx (WABC) -- An off-duty NYPD officer was taken into custody after officers responded to a call for a burglary in the Bronx.

The incident took place just before 4 p.m. on Thursday on Mace Avenue.

Sources tell Eyewitness News the off-duty officer is a transit officer.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

