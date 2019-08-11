Off-duty NYPD officer killed after car crashes, bursts into flames on Henry Hudson Parkway

NEW YORK -- An off-duty NYPD officer was among two killed in a fiery accident on the Henry Hudson Parkway early Saturday.
Police say the car was traveling south at about 3:45 a.m. when it left the road, hit a tree and burst into flames near West 96th Street.
Lanes were blocked in both directions on the roadway in the vicinity around the crash.
The 24-year-old female officer was killed along with a 32-year-old male passenger. Their identities have not yet been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
