EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --An investigation is underway after an off-duty NYPD officer shot a man in a wheelchair in Brooklyn.
Police say the officer got into an argument with the man just before 3 a.m. Sunday in East Flatbush and shot him in the hip.
There is no word on what caused the officer to fire his weapon.
But investigators say the victim is known to police.
The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital and is expected to survive.
