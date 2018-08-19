Off-duty NYPD officer shoots man in wheelchair in East Flatbush

EMBED </>More Videos

An investigation is underway into the shooting in East Flatbush.

Eyewitness News
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
An investigation is underway after an off-duty NYPD officer shot a man in a wheelchair in Brooklyn.

Police say the officer got into an argument with the man just before 3 a.m. Sunday in East Flatbush and shot him in the hip.

There is no word on what caused the officer to fire his weapon.

But investigators say the victim is known to police.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital and is expected to survive.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingshootingnypdEast FlatbushBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Robbery suspect dies after falling onto third rail in Brooklyn
LI beaches close as needles, syringes wash ashore
Man dies after being struck by lightning at Long Island park
2 found unconscious due to carbon monoxide poisoning at NJ market
MetLife concert temporarily evacuated due to strong storms
WATCH: Seemingly brazen drug deal on back of NYPD patrol car
NYPD officer tackles swarm of bees on fire hydrant
Father swept downstream while trying to save missing son in river
Show More
Fight at Bronx lounge turns into violent shootout
1 man captured in shooting of detectives in NJ; 2 at large
Officials investigate cause of death for Colorado mom, kids
Greyhound mishap leaves dozens stranded at Port Authority
Lightning strike causes damage to Nina Pineda's home
More News