Off-duty NYPD officer tackles gunman in Queens deli

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- An off-duty officer jumped into action when a gunman started shooting at a customer inside a Queens deli on Monday night.

The incident was reported at the Craft Beer Lotto Cigar store just after 6 p.m. on Cross Bay Boulevard.

Police say a 63-year-old man entered the store and started to argue with a 26-year-old man before he was asked to leave.

ALSO READ | 5-year-old boy dead, adult woman critical in Bronx apartment fire

The 63-year-old allegedly came back and shot the 26-year-old once in the stomach.

Off-duty Police Officer Maharaj was in the store and saw the incident. He tackled the suspect, disarmed him and held him until police arrived.

The 26-year-old victim is expected to live.

Charges against the shooter are pending.

ALSO READ | Woman killed, man dead in apparent murder suicide in Manhattan
EMBED More News Videos

Diana Rocco reports on the apparent murder suicide in Lower Manhattan.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ozone parkqueensnew york citynypdshootingoff duty officerbodega
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police bust party with nearly 300 people on LI
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court in final Senate vote
CDC warns of multi-state Listeria outbreak linked to deli meats
Famed NY theater won't reopen from COVID shutdown
The Countdown: Trump, Biden both campaign in Pennsylvania
Hurricane Zeta could bring a taste of winter to NYC area
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
Show More
Wife killed, husband dead in apparent murder suicide
Zombie display to return after causing dispute in NJ neighborhood
COVID Updates: Hospitalizations rise in 37 states
5-year-old boy dead, adult woman critical in NYC apartment fire
Rat infestation: Officials pitch solution to rodent problem
More TOP STORIES News