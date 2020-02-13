Off-duty NYPD officer's car shot by apparent BB gun in the Bronx

THROGGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after an off-duty officer's car was shot by an apparent BB gun in the Bronx.It happened just before midnight Wednesday night at the intersection of Wilcox and Layton Avenues in Throggs Neck.The BB shattered the car's window but it did not break.The off-duty officer was not hurt and it's not clear if the car was the shooter's intended target.Police say a newer model black ford Taurus was spotted driving away from the scene.----------