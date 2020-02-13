Off-duty NYPD officer's car shot by apparent BB gun in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
THROGGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after an off-duty officer's car was shot by an apparent BB gun in the Bronx.

It happened just before midnight Wednesday night at the intersection of Wilcox and Layton Avenues in Throggs Neck.

The BB shattered the car's window but it did not break.

The off-duty officer was not hurt and it's not clear if the car was the shooter's intended target.

Police say a newer model black ford Taurus was spotted driving away from the scene.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
throggs neckbronxnew york citynypdshootingbb gun
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for man who randomly slashed woman in head on subway
Exclusive: Bus driver abandons bus full of children in NJ
Dead cats, 2 feet of human feces found in LI home: Police
AccuWeather: Showers ahead of arctic front
Closing arguments set to begin in Weinstein rape trial
VIDEO: Wind, rough seas make for scary ferry commute home to NJ
Coronavirus fears: Mayor de Blasio to visit Queens
Show More
Search on for gunman after man fatally shot in chest in NYC
Police: Harlem restaurant's Black History Month mural vandalized
Woman convicted of manslaughter, acquitted of murder of wife
Men say civil rights were violated when cops were called on them
Worker electrocuted while on cherry picker outside NY building
More TOP STORIES News