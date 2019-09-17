2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Fort Greene, Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Brooklyn.

Police were called to the apartment on Clermont Avenue in Fort Greene just after 11 p.m. Sunday. Neighbors reported hearing arguing and gunshots.

When law enforcement got inside the apartment, they found a 44-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man.

Both had been shot in the head.

Police say Naire McCormack, an off-duty NYPD school safety agent, was killed by her boyfriend before he turned the gun on himself.

The identity of the victim and gunman have not yet been released.

