Off-duty officer apparently shoots man who allegedly tried to carjack him in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An off-duty police officer apparently shot a man who allegedly tried to carjack him at gunpoint in Brooklyn.The officer was returning to his car, at Foster Avenue and East 87th Street in Canarsie, when he says he was confronted by the man at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.Police say the suspect pulled out a gun and attempted to carjack the off-duty officer.During an ensuing struggle, the officer shot the suspect.The 20-year-old man was taken to Brookdale University Hospital in stable condition.The officer was not injured but was taken to the hospital for treatment of tinnitus.Investigators say two guns and a knife were recovered from the suspect.Police have not yet released the name of the suspect.----------