Off-duty officer grazed by bullet in Mott Haven section

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) --
An off-duty NYPD officer was grazed by a bullet in the Bronx early Tuesday morning.

It happened at East 138 Street and Brook Avenue around midnight in the Mott Haven section.

The officer was grazed in the left shoulder. He was treated and released from Lincoln Hospital.

He was dropping someone off when two groups of people started shooting at each other.

Witnesses reported hearing more than a dozen shots that sent them ducking for cover.

One woman said she heard two bursts of gunshots. She says the first was about eight shots and the second was about five before she heard a car screech to a stop.

The officer was not the intended target.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Investigators say they've recovered bullet fragments and they are continuing to collect evidence.

