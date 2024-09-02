Off-duty officer shoots man who allegedly opened fire inside Bronx bar, injuring chef

ALLERTON, Bronx (WABC) -- An off-duty parole officer shot a man who allegedly opened fire inside a Bronx lounge.

The 40-year-old gunman was kicked out of The Kutty Lounge on Boston Road in the Allerton section just after 1:45 a.m. Monday.

The suspect then allegedly went to his car, got a gun, went back into the lounge, and started shooting.

A 37-year-old employee, a cook at the bar, was struck in the right leg. He is in stable condition at Jacobi Hospital.

An off-duty New York State parole officer was inside the bar and then returned fire at the suspect, striking him multiple times in in the torso.

He apparently tried to flee the scene in his car but crashed into a pole nearby.

He is in critical condition at the hospital.

The shot suspect was involved in a December 2023 murder investigation. The status of the investigation is unclear.

