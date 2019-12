Off-duty police officer due in court to face manslaughter charge in deadly Brooklyn crash

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An off-duty officer is due in court after he was arrested and charged in a deadly two-car crash in Brooklyn.It happened early Sunday morning at East 55th and Foster Avenue in East Flatbush.A black Mazda SUV was T-boned by a high-end Nissan GTR driven by 47-year-old off-duty NYPD Officer Rohan Shaw.He's now charged with vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, reckless driving, a speed violation and driving while ability impaired, which is a lesser charge than DWI.The driver of the Mazda SUV took off.A 22-year-old woman in the SIV was taken to Kings County Hospital in serious condition and another passenger, 23-year-old Joanna Dixon died."She does a lot of volunteer work and she's always an outgoing person," Dixon's friend said. "Outgoing personality, she's belongs to a volunteer organization, very outgoing and has a lot of potential of being career-oriented."Friends and family left candles and flowers to remember her.Shaw is due in court in Brooklyn later Monday.----------