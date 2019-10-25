Off-duty NYPD sergeant allegedly shoots man he found with wife in Long Island home

SEAFORD, Nassau County (WABC) -- An off-duty NYPD sergeant is suspected of shooting a man he found in his Long Island home with his wife.The shooting followed a dispute outside Stirrup Path home in Seaford at around 12:05 a.m. Friday.Officials say the 34-year-old sergeant told the man to leave his home, but instead, the 29-year-old man went to his car to get a baseball bat.The men started fighting outside the house when the man with the bat was shot.The 29-year-old was taken to the hospital and is said to be stable.The sergeant is assigned to the 103rd Precinct in Queens. He was taken to a local hospital for observation.No charges have been filed at this time.Neighbors said they woke up to the sound of gunshots."When I woke up, I come out and I see all the cops everywhere," said Dennis Yankowitz. "It's definitely scary, you know, you never really see that many police here."He says there's a sense of security in the area because of his neighbors."There's a lot of retired cops and other cops, there's a couple cops on this block, one retired across the street there, another sergeant around the block, the other block there's a lot of cops, there's a lot of firemen," Yankowitz said.Local streets around the officer's home were taped off for the investigation. So far, there's no word on who that man with the bat is or what he was doing at the Seaford home.----------