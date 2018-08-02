An off-duty NYPD sergeant shot a suspect allegedly trying to rob him in the East New York section of Brooklyn on Thursday morning.The shooting happened at New Jersey Avenue and Livonia Avenue just before 5 a.m. in a busy neighborhood with a school nearby.Police say the 40-year-old sergeant was on his way to work when he shot the 21-year-old suspect during a hold up.The sergeant said he believed the suspect was armed, but it is not clear if he was.He says the man approached him, positioned his hand as if he had a gun, and said something to the effect of, "You're going to die tonight."The sergeant fired his weapon twice, hitting the suspect once in the chin.The alleged would-be robber was taken to Brookdale University Hospital where he is expected to survive. No weapon was recovered at the scene.Authorities say the suspect was most recently arrested on a gun charge in Brooklyn. His prior arrests include robbery, gun possession and drug charges.An undercover police informant told Eyewitness News that there is a problem with gangs and illegal guns flooding the neighborhood."It's basically a dead area, where drugs are coming, where weapons are coming," he said. "Because, I'm not saying the police are not doing enough, but they need to police it more."The sergeant was not injured, but was being checked out for ringing in his ears.----------