Society

Party all night? NYC's Office of Nightlife wants 24-hour districts

EMBED <>More Videos

NYC's Office of Nightlife wants 24-hour districts

NEW YORK -- The city that never sleeps could live up to its name under a New York City agency's proposal for 24-hour entertainment districts where revelers can party all night.

The city's Office of Nightlife is recommending that officials identify areas with low residential density "where a limited 24-hour program might be tested."

The recommendation is contained in a 160-page report issued this month by the nightlife office.

"Cities around the world are expanding the way institutions and businesses can operate at night, as limitations on closing hours have pushed latenight activity to unlicensed venues, sometimes coming into conflict with residential uses," the report says. "Uniform closing hours for nightlife businesses can result in groups of people congregating in the street, elevating tensions between patrons and residents."



The report notes that Amsterdam began allowing nightlife venues to apply for 24-hour licenses in 2012, "developing strict criteria for potential applicants that included cultural significance, accessibility to public transportation, and locations without 'inconvenience to local residents.'"

New York City's Office of Nightlife, part of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, was created in 2017 to serve as a liaison between nightlife operators and city enforcement agencies.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citynightclubnew york city
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Oppressive heat returns
How to beat the heat with rising summer temperatures
Elsa passing Key West, could enhance Tri-state storms this week
Storm threat hangs over renewed search at Florida condo site
NYC's free k-12 summer school program kicks off amid extreme heat
Shakespeare in the Park back on stage in NYC
BMW slams into back of MTA bus, driver critically injured
Show More
Watch: 2 men on lime green scooter fire gun at East Harlem crowd
Surveillance shows gunman follow man, shoot him several times
Wreckage found in Russia after plane went missing
Police: Man attacks bus driver after scooter not allowed on board
Absentee ballots set to be added to NYC mayoral ranked choice results
More TOP STORIES News