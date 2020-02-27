WATCH: Officer kicks in door, pulls unconscious man out of burning California home in heroic rescue

GRASS VALLEY, CA -- A police officer kicked in a door and rushed inside a man's home to save him from a house fire last week in California.

Officers responded to a fire call where a man was believed to be trapped inside his burning home. When they checked the front of the home they were met with heavy smoke and intense flames.

Officer Jonathan Brown ran around looking for another way to get inside.

He found a side door and was able to kick it open. With his flashlight, he spotted something in the hallway of the home.

It was a foot.

Officer Brown crouched and entered the house. He grabbed the foot and pulled, dragging the unconscious man outside to safety.

The man, who had passed out from smoke inhalation, is expected to recover.

Neighbors commended Brown for his heroics.

"It takes something inside you to take it to that level," Neil Stradinger said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiabuilding firerescuebody cameras
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7-year-old boy hit by vehicle in front of Brooklyn school dies
Ramapo High School evacuated, 7 treated after pepper spray exposure
Coronavirus: Officials want more screenings at NYC airports
Stocks open sharply lower; Dow 10% below recent record high
AccuWeather: Wind advisory and temps dropping
LIVE | Billy Idol wants drivers to stop idling
NYC teacher accused of forcing girl with autism to touch him
Show More
Final pending coronavirus test negative in Nassau County
Hearse carrying body stolen from California church
Hanukkah machete attack victim's condition improves
Man charged in fatal library stabbing due in court
Man slashed in face in Times Square
More TOP STORIES News