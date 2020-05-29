Derek Chauvin, police officer accused in George Floyd's death, charged with 3rd-degree murder

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6214597" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bridgett Floyd, sister of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody, said firing the Minneapolis officers involved "is just not enough."

Other noteworthy stories related to George Floyd's death and its aftermath:

CNN reporter arrested on live TV during George Floyd protests in Minneapolis: Police in Minneapolis arrested a CNN television crew while live on air Friday as they reported on the unrest over the death of George Floyd. The cable news network said Omar Jimenez, a black reporter, was arrested while a white reporter on the ground was not. The crew has since been released.

Minneapolis police station torched amid protest: Protesters angered by the death of George Floyd have torched a Minneapolis police station that the department abandoned. Thursday marked a third night of violent protests following Floyd's death.

Trump calls George Floyd death 'shocking,' calls protesters 'thugs': President Donald Trump is threatening to take action to bring the city of Minneapolis under control, calling violent protesters "thugs." He tweeted Friday that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

Derek Chauvin, officer accused in George Floyd's death, opened fire on 2 people, had 17 complaints: The white Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck while he was handcuffed opened fire on two people during his career and had nearly 20 complaints and two letters of reprimand filed against him.

Experts, police weigh in on Officer Derek Chauvin's neck restraint: Police around the nation and law enforcement experts broadly condemned the way George Floyd was restrained by an officer who dug his knee into the man's neck, saying no circumstances warrant such a dangerous technique.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6218968" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CNN reporter Omar Jiminez is arrested by the Minnesota State Patrol in Minneapolis on live TV while reporting on the aftermath of the protests.

The Minneapolis police officer who was seen on video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in custody after pleading that he could not breathe, was arrested Friday and charged with murder.Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Derek Chauvin, who was one of four officers fired this week, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, after the office gathered enough evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.Freeman did not have immediate details, but said a criminal complaint would be made available later. The charges come after three days of protests, which had been escalating in violence.News of the arrest came moments after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz acknowledged the "abject failure" of the response to this week's protests and called for swift justice for officers involved. Walz said the state would take over the response to the protests and that it's time to show respect and dignity to those who are suffering."Minneapolis and St. Paul are on fire. The fire is still smoldering in our streets. The ashes are symbolic of decades and generations of pain, of anguish unheard," Walz said, adding. "Now generations of pain is manifesting itself in front of the world - and the world is watching."The governor cited a call he received from a state senator who described her district "on fire, no police, no firefighters, no social control, constituents locked in houses wondering what they were going to do. That is an abject failure that cannot happen."His comments came the morning after protesters torched a police station that officers abandoned during a third night of violence. Livestream video showed protesters entering the building, where intentionally set fires activated smoke alarms and sprinklers. President Donald Trump threatened action, tweeting "when the looting starts, the shooting starts," which prompted a warning from Twitter for "glorifying violence."