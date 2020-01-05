Officer fatally shot at South Carolina regional airport, suspect in custody

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Authorities are investigating after an officer was fatally shot at the Florence Regional Airport in South Carolina.

Officials identified the airport public safety officer as 26-year-old Jackson Ryan Winkeler.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said the shooting incident unfolded shortly before 6:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, the unidentified suspect initially fled the scene but was later arrested by Florence County Deputies.

Dozens of police officers and deputies were still on the scene of the crime Sunday morning, according to WPDE.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Officials said this was the first officer-involved shooting South Carolina in 2020, in 2019 there were 45 officer-involved shootings in the state.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinaairport newsofficer involved shootingpolice officer shotofficer killed
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 dead in Pa. crash involving tour bus from NYC area
Woman punches man, man kicks woman on Bronx subway
NYC tolls have increased on several bridges and tunnels
Police: Peeping Tom records woman inside her shower on LI
AccuWeather: Windy and cooler on Sunday
3 Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack at Kenyan military base
Two men found injured with gunshot wounds on Long Island
Show More
Solidarity march supports NYC Jewish community
Iraq's Parliament calls for expulsion of US troops
Man accused of killing fiancée days after proposing: Family says
Police: Church windows shattered, Menorah marred in Westchester
NYPD on alert in wake of airstrike that killed Iranian general
More TOP STORIES News