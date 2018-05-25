U.S. & WORLD

Georgia police officer hailed as hero for saving choking baby

EMBED </>More Videos

Officer Nick St. Onge is being hailed as a hero for saving a choking baby. (Marietta Police Department)

MARIETTA, Ga. --
A Georgia police officer is being hailed as a hero for saving a choking baby earlier this month.

Officer Nick St. Onge was the first person on the scene on May 15 following a call that a 2-month-old infant was conscious but not breathing and turning blue after finishing a bottle.

St. Onge administered back blows and chest thrusts to clear the infant's airway. The child then began to cry and breathe irregularly, according to the police department, and St. Onge continued to administer first aid until paramedics arrived.

The child is now home from the hospital safe and sound. St. Onge's dashboard camera and body camera captured the entire ordeal.

"We applaud the efforts of everyone involved [and] cherish the training they received to be ready for this incident," Marietta police said in a Facebook post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officerdashcam videodashboard camerasu.s. & worldchokingbabybaby rescuedGeorgia
U.S. & WORLD
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News