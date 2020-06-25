NYPD officer involved in apparent chokehold incident in Queens surrenders

Officer David Afanador turned himself in at the Queens District Attorney's Office in Kew Gardens. The 39-year-old is charged with strangulation and attempted strangulation.
Cell phone video showed him performing the banned chokehold Sunday in Rockaway Beach as police were trying to arrest a man who they say was threatening them.
The arrest was captured by multiple cameras, and video shows 35-year-old Ricky Bellevue being placed in an illegal chokehold moments after police say he motioned toward a trash can, possibly to throw it at cops.
Body cam video shows officers engaging with a group of men on the boardwalk for more than 10 minutes, with the group taunting and cursing the officers, all while recording.
WATCH: Police bodycam footage of the arrest:
After his arrest, Bellevue can be heard saying he's bipolar.
"Somebody who's not being violent, we're going to allow you to have your First Amendment right and go home," one of the arresting officers said. "Somebody who acts differently towards us or the public, we're going to have to take you into custody."
Officer Afanador was immediately suspended without pay, but the new Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act calls for anyone who does the maneuver to be charged.
"Two things happened in this incident that we haven't seen enough in the past," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "Very fast immediate disciplinary action...and we saw another officer intervene. And that represents the best of our police."
Afanadaor has had eight complaints against him in the past.
In 2016, he was acquitted of a felony assault charge during a different arrest.
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz is declining to prosecute Bellevue.
----------
