NYPD officer involved in apparent chokehold incident in Queens expected to turn himself in

Police were trying to arrest a man who they say was threatening them.
The arrest was captured by multiple cameras.
WATCH: Police bodycam footage of the arrest:
Video shows 35-year-old Ricky Bellevue being placed in an illegal chokehold moments after police say he motioned toward a trash can, possibly to throw it at cops.
Body cam video shows officers engaging with a group of men on the boardwalk for more than 10 minutes, the group taunting and cursing the officers, all while recording.
After his arrest, Bellevue can be heard saying he's bipolar.
Here's what one of the arresting officers said:
"Somebody who's not being violent, we're going to allow you to have your First Amendment right and go home. Somebody who acts differently towards us or the public, we're going to have to take you into custody."
Commenting later on the case, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said, "Two things happened in this incident that we haven't seen enough in the past: very fast immediate disciplinary action... and we saw another officer intervene. And that represents the best of our police."
Officer Afanador was immediately suspended without pay, but the new Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act calls for anyone who does that maneuver to be charged.
The charges are expected to include strangulation and attempted aggravated strangulation.
Afanadaor has had eight complaints against him in the past.
In 2016 he was acquitted of a felony assault charge during a different arrest.
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz is declining to prosecute Bellevue.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube