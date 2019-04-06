Officer in bow tie, tap shoes makes arrest after foot chase in Hartford, Connecticut

(@HartfordPolice/Twitter)

HARTFORD, Connecticut -- A suspected car thief is in custody in Connecticut after being caught by gumshoe in training wearing tap shoes.

Hartford police says a detective trainee wearing tap shoes and a bow tie made an arrest after a foot chase on Friday, when he spotted a stolen car and boxed it in.



Police say the driver got out and the officer, Jay Montrose, gave chase on foot, eventually catching 25-year-old Dante Flowers, who was then charged with numerous offenses including larceny and possession of narcotics.

Police did not say why Montrose was sporting that footwear, but noted the bow tie is part of his personal style.

Flowers, who also was wanted as a fugitive from parole, was in custody Saturday and it was not clear if he has hired an attorney.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hartfordconnecticutarrestpolice
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Husband, girlfriend charged with murder in death of NYC mom
Thieves steal hundreds from donation boxes in Queens church
Man charged with terrorism in gun scare at FIT in Manhattan
Study: Half of Manhattan's residents have never married
NJ school districts: Brace for possible layoffs, higher taxes
Catholic Church to develop NYC properties into low-income housing
Judge rules against Rockland County's state of emergency
Show More
NJ city to require illuminated signs on all rideshare vehicles
Correction officer arrested on gun, sex abuse charges
Rep: Jagger doing well after heart surgery in NYC
Mayor makes plans to crack down on dog waste in NYC
Infant deaths prompt warning about Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play
More TOP STORIES News