Illinois officer in viral harassment video over Puerto Rico flag shirt resigns

EMBED </>More Videos

Mia Irizarry took this video of a man she says harassed her for wearing a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag, saying it was un-American. (WLS)

COOK COUNTY, Illinois --
The Illinois officer who was under investigation after he was caught on video standing by as a man harassed a woman for wearing a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag has resigned, officials said Wednesday.

Forest preserve officials said Cook County Forest Preserves Officer Patrick Connor resigned late Wednesday. A spokesman said the investigation into the incident continues, and aspects of it will be further addressed.

Connor was seen on cell phone video taken by Mia Irizarry, who was in the Forest Preserves of Cook County to celebrate her 27th birthday. She posted the video to Facebook.
EMBED More News Videos

Officials are investigating a police officer's response to a woman who said she was being harassed for wearing a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag.


In the video, Irizarry is approached by a man, identified by authorities as 62-year-old Timothy Trybus, who tells her she should not be wearing the Puerto Rican flag shirt in the U.S., and asks "Are you a citizen? Are you a United States citizen?"

Irizarry is heard telling Trybus that Puerto Rico is part of the United States as he approaches her multiple times.

Irizarry can be heard asking the park police officer, now identified as Connor, for help, and telling him she is uncomfortable. Connor is seen walking away.

As Trybus continues to harass her, other officers arrived, and a female police officer finally steps in on behalf of Irizarry.

Trybus is charged with two counts of felony hate crime. He had previously be charged with misdemeanor assault for the incident.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
harassmentcook county forest preservesinvestigationCook County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Man harasses woman at Cook County forest preserve, officer under investigation
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News