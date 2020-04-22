Nassau County officer injured during arrest of car theft suspects in Queens

By Eyewitness News
CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- A Nassau County police officer was injured at a Queens gas station while attempting to arrest a suspect.

The officer was investigating a car theft when he was injured at a BP gas station on Horace Harding Expressway just after 11:50 p.m. Tuesday in Corona.

He appears to have been struck by a car and sustained a compound fracture to the leg.

The officer was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was in stable condition.

At least two suspects were arrested at the gas station and charges are pending against them.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nassau countycoronaqueensnew york cityofficer injuredpolice officer injured
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CDC director warns second wave could be worse
Cuomo: Comfort to depart, testing to increase
BQE remains partially closed after truck fire
AccuWeather: Windy and chilly
Severe storms take down powerlines, uproot trees in Toms River
An Earth Day unlike any other
Beloved NYC bar closes its doors for good due to COVID-19 shutdown
Show More
Gov. Cuomo promises regional reopening plan for state
UCB shuts doors for good in Hell's Kitchen
7 On Your Side Investigates: Pandemic drone to measure crowds, fever
CT lawmakers want wage increase for health care workers
Mom meets baby weeks after giving birth via emergency C-section
More TOP STORIES News