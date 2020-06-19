u.s. & world

Brett Hanikson, officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting, to be fired

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Louisville's mayor said Friday that one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor will be fired.

Mayor Greg Fisher said interim Louisville police Chief Robert Schroeder has started termination proceedings for Officer Brett Hankison. Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.

Fischer said officials could not answer questions about the firing because of state law. He referred all questions to the Jefferson County attorney's office.



Taylor, who was black, was gunned down by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant. She was shot eight times by officers conducting a narcotics investigation on March 13. No drugs were found at her home.

Louisville, Kentucky, has banned the use of controversial "no-knock" warrants and named the new ordinance for Breonna Taylor.

