Man arrested for shoplifting, punching NYPD officer in face in Manhattan

Police say the officer tried to stop Amil Foray from shoplifting at a Duane Reade on East 34th Street on December 10 at 11:35 a.m.
Foray is accused of punching the officer in the face, before fleeing.
The officer suffered a fractured bone in her face and a cut on one of her ears, but was expected to recover.
It's not known if Foray got away with any goods. The NYPD says he is a known shoplifter at that location.
Foray is charged with assault on a police officer.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
