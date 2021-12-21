Man arrested for shoplifting, punching NYPD officer in face in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A 25-year-old man has now been arrested for punching an NYPD officer in Manhattan.

Police say the officer tried to stop Amil Foray from shoplifting at a Duane Reade on East 34th Street on December 10 at 11:35 a.m.

Foray is accused of punching the officer in the face, before fleeing.

The officer suffered a fractured bone in her face and a cut on one of her ears, but was expected to recover.

It's not known if Foray got away with any goods. The NYPD says he is a known shoplifter at that location.



Foray is charged with assault on a police officer.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

