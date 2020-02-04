Suffolk County police officer reunited with family he saved from fire

WEST BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- A Suffolk County police officer was reunited with a Long Island family that he assisted during the evacuation of their burning home early on New Year's Eve.

Officer Avital Donnenfeld was honored Tuesday by Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart at a news conference at the Suffolk County Police Department's First Precinct in West Babylon.

Donnenfeld was on routine patrol just before 4 a.m. when he saw smoke coming from a home on Ecker Avenue in West Babylon.

He helped Jason and Theresa Hoffman and their two sons, Nicholas and Ian, as they evacuated the home.

