Police officer seriously hurt in crash during chase in Southold

By Eyewitness News
SOUTHOLD, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A police officer in Suffolk County was seriously injured when he crashed while chasing after a suspect.

The Riverhead police officer was one of several who responded to the incident in Southold.

The officer was in a marked cruiser with his emergency lights activated when another driver crashed into him.

That pushed the officer off the road and into a fence.

He was medevaced to Stonybrook University Hospital.

Police are still searching for the suspect from the initial chase.

