Police officer seriously hurt in crash during chase in Southold

SOUTHOLD, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A police officer in Suffolk County was seriously injured when he crashed while chasing after a suspect.
The Riverhead police officer was one of several who responded to the incident in Southold.
The officer was in a marked cruiser with his emergency lights activated when another driver crashed into him.
That pushed the officer off the road and into a fence.
He was medevaced to Stonybrook University Hospital.
Police are still searching for the suspect from the initial chase.
