u.s. & world

Officer shoots armed student at Milwaukee-area school

WAUKESHA, Wis. -- A Wisconsin police chief says an officer shot an armed male student at a suburban Milwaukee high school after the suspect refused to disarm and pointed his gun at officers.

Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack says a student first warned the resource officer that a 17-year-old classmate had a gun at around 10:17 a.m. Monday. Jack says the resource officer went to the classroom to confront the student and get students in the room to safety.

Jack says Waukesha officers and sheriff's deputies soon arrived to de-escalate the situation but the suspect "continued to ignore officers' commands." Jack says the officer who shot the student is an 11-year veteran of the Waukesha police department.

Jack said the suspect is in stable condition. The police chief did not release additional information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinschool shootinggun violenceschool safetyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Substitute teacher fired after rant about student's gay dads
Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations
Firefighters rescue teen girl trapped in chimney
Alabama unveils statue of civil rights icon Rosa Parks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Updated snow totals for winter storm
States of emergency as snow accumulates across NY area
Travel advisory: Roads treacherous, mass transit urged
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Winter's Eve and NYC's first tree lighting set for Monday
Lawsuit: Ex-Cardinal abused boy in New Jersey in 1990s
Cleanup continues after sewage backup floods Queens homes
Show More
Police: LI man held boy at knifepoint, demanded sex acts from woman
Victim jumps to escape deadly Brooklyn apartment fire
Substitute teacher fired after rant about student's gay dads
Teen recorded girl in restaurant bathroom on Long Island: Police
House rented by Jennifer Dulos up for sale in Connecticut
More TOP STORIES News