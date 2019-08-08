Officer shot and wounded; Suspect in custody in Irvington, New Jersey

Please pray for the officers who have been injured in Irvington. They are at the trauma center at this time. — New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA) August 8, 2019

IRVINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A suspect is in custody after a New Jersey police officer was shot in both legs on Thursday morning.The incident was reported in the 300 block of Myrtle Avenue around 11 a.m. as the officer responded to a call.Witnesses say there were as many as 50 shots fired.The injuries of the Irvington Police Department officer were not believed to be life-threatening.He was taken to University Hospital and law enforcement sources say the officer was conscious and in good spirits.The sheriff's department said a suspect was apprehended and a rifle was recovered.Few other details were released at this time.----------