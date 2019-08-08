Officer shot and wounded; Suspect in custody in Irvington, New Jersey

IRVINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A suspect is in custody after a New Jersey police officer was shot in both legs on Thursday morning.

The incident was reported in the 300 block of Myrtle Avenue around 11 a.m. as the officer responded to a call.

Witnesses say there were as many as 50 shots fired.

The injuries of the Irvington Police Department officer were not believed to be life-threatening.

He was taken to University Hospital and law enforcement sources say the officer was conscious and in good spirits.

The sheriff's department said a suspect was apprehended and a rifle was recovered.

Few other details were released at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
irvington (nj)essex countyofficer involved shootingshots fired
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being struck by hit-and-run bicyclist in Manhattan
Police: Group robbed victims lured by girl on Snapchat in Bronx
Forecasters predict above-normal hurricane season, NOAA says
2 MTA workers avert tragedy on tracks in Brooklyn
Alexander Hamilton is suing Hudson County, New Jersey
CT man loses leg due to flesh-eating bacteria
Yankees, White Sox to play game on 'Field of Dreams' in Iowa
Show More
Woman found dead in New Jersey murder mystery
El Paso suspect's mom called police weeks earlier: Attorney
UES rape suspect caught on camera
Cleanup underway after EF-0 tornado touches down in NJ
Bronx Zoo says venomous snake is missing from exhibit
More TOP STORIES News