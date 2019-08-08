Officer shot and wounded; Suspect in custody in Irvington, New Jersey

The incident was reported in the 300 block of Myrtle Avenue around 11 a.m. as the officer responded to a call.
Witnesses say there were as many as 50 shots fired.
The injuries of the Irvington Police Department officer were not believed to be life-threatening.
He was taken to University Hospital and law enforcement sources say the officer was conscious and in good spirits.
The sheriff's department said a suspect was apprehended and a rifle was recovered.
Please pray for the officers who have been injured in Irvington. They are at the trauma center at this time.— New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA) August 8, 2019
Few other details were released at this time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
