Neighborhood locked down amid reports of police shooting in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- There is a large police presence following reports of an officer-involved shooting in Newark.

Reports of the incident started to come in around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Out of an abundance of caution, a spokesperson said Chancellor Avenue School was locked down, but all students and staff were safe.

While little information was made immediately available, Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted that he was monitoring the situation:

"I am aware of and closely monitoring an unfolding situation in Newark. I am in touch with local authorities and the State is providing resources as requested. We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe."

Few other details were released.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

