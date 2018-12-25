Police officer stops allegedly drunk wrong-way driver on Long Island highway

SEAFORD, Long Island (WABC) --
A police officer is being hailed as a hero after he stopped a 22-year-old man authorities say was drunk and driving the wrong way on a Long Island highway early Christmas morning.

Officials said the highway patrol officer was driving east on Sunrise Highway in Seaford just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday when he noticed headlights coming towards him.

The officer immediately activated all of his emergency lights and angled his car to block all three westbound lanes, in order to prevent an accident from occurring.

The vehicle traveling in the wrong direction subsequently was stopped, and an investigation was conducted by the officer.

Authorities say the driver, 22-year-old Santiago Atehortua Gaviria, of Oakland Gardens, was found to have glassy, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of an alcohol on his breath. A sobriety test reportedly revealed him to be unsteady on his feet.

He was arrested without incident, and his vehicle, a 1998 Honda Civic, was impounded.

Atehortua Gaviria is charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and several other vehicle and traffic violations.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wrong wayDUIdwidrunk drivingSeafordNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Video: NYPD officer fights off homeless men at subway station
Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at 7 is 'marginal'
New York, Los Angeles police trade 'Die Hard' tweets
Christmas Eve fire forces 18 families out of their homes in NJ
Patients at NJ surgery center possibly exposed to HIV, hepatitis
Community comes together for family after man's sudden death
Teen arrested in 12-year-old boy's drive-by shooting death
Worshipers celebrate Christmas amid heightened security
Show More
Poker player turns $5 bet into $1 million at Borgata
Parents of wrestler who cut dreadlocks thank supporters
12-year-old shot in NYC goes home in time for Christmas
$321 million up for grabs in Christmas Mega Millions drawing
Pope: Forego greed, gluttony of Christmas and simply love
More News