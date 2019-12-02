u.s. & world

Officer, student exchange gunfire at Milwaukee-area high school

Police say the building is safe and a suspect is in custody after a "critical incident" at a suburban Milwaukee high school on Monday. (WISN-TV)

WAUKESHA, Wis. -- A school spokesman says a student exchanged gunfire with a school resource officer at a suburban Milwaukee high school.

The suspect is in custody.

Terry Schuster told The Associated Press there's no threat to Waukesha South High School. She doesn't know of any injuries to students. She didn't know the medical status of the suspect.

Waukesha police responded to South High School around 11 a.m. Monday.

Parents gathered outside and hugged students as they streamed out of the school in Waukesha, which is about 18 miles (30 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinschool safetyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Substitute teacher fired after rant about student's gay dads
Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations
Firefighters rescue teen girl trapped in chimney
Alabama unveils statue of civil rights icon Rosa Parks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Updated snow totals for winter storm
New York area braces for 2nd round of snow
Travel advisory: Roads treacherous, mass transit urged
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Winter's Eve and NYC's first tree lighting set for Monday
Lawsuit: Ex-Cardinal abused boy in New Jersey in 1990s
Cleanup continues after sewage backup floods Queens homes
Show More
Police: LI man held boy at knifepoint, demanded sex acts from woman
Victim jumps to escape deadly Brooklyn apartment fire
Substitute teacher fired after rant about student's gay dads
Teen recorded girl in restaurant bathroom on Long Island: Police
House rented by Jennifer Dulos up for sale in Connecticut
More TOP STORIES News