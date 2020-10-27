Off-duty NYPD officer tackles gunman in Queens deli

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7368884" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Diana Rocco reports on the apparent murder suicide in Lower Manhattan.

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- An off-duty officer jumped into action when a gunman started shooting at a customer inside a Queens deli on Monday night.The incident was reported at the Craft Beer Lotto Cigar store just after 6 p.m. on Cross Bay Boulevard.Police say a 63-year-old man entered the store and started to argue with a 26-year-old man before he was asked to leave.The 63-year-old allegedly came back and shot the 26-year-old once in the stomach.Off-duty Police Officer Maharaj was in the store and saw the incident. He tackled the suspect, disarmed him and held him until police arrived.The 26-year-old victim is expected to live.Charges against the shooter are pending.----------