Off-duty NYPD officer tackles gunman in Queens deli

The incident was reported at the Craft Beer Lotto Cigar store just after 6 p.m. on Cross Bay Boulevard.
Police say a 63-year-old man entered the store and started to argue with a 26-year-old man before he was asked to leave.
The 63-year-old allegedly came back and shot the 26-year-old once in the stomach.
Off-duty Police Officer Maharaj was in the store and saw the incident. He tackled the suspect, disarmed him and held him until police arrived.
The 26-year-old victim is expected to live.
Charges against the shooter are pending.
