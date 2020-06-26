NJ correction officer who allegedly mocked Floyd's death could be fired

By Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey is now moving to fire a correction officer seen in a video mocking George Floyd's death.

The video was captured earlier this month, showing several men in a yard yelling at protesters.

One man is kneeling on the neck of another man who is lying on the ground.

The union representing correction officers identified one of the men as Joseph Demarco.

They say he was suspended from the union, and was also placed on non-pay status by the Department of Corrections.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseynew jerseyviral videopolice officer suspendedcorrection officergeorge floydcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC Phase 3 reopening plans to be unveiled today
Woman, 19, killed, man wounded in Flatiron shooting
Guidance on reopening NJ schools expected today
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
AccuWeather: Sunny, low humidity
Trump tweets about plan for BLM mural in front of his tower
Macy's announces it will layoff 3,900 workers
Show More
Fairway going out of business in Harlem and Plainview
Black Lives Matter protesters want $1B taken from NYPD
Suspect on the run after 7-year-old girl grazed by bullet in NYC
COVID-19 cases surge among young adults
COVID quarantine will impact Tri-State travelers returning home
More TOP STORIES News