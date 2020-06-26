NJ correction officer who allegedly mocked Floyd's death could be fired

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey is now moving to fire a correction officer seen in a video mocking George Floyd's death.The video was captured earlier this month, showing several men in a yard yelling at protesters.One man is kneeling on the neck of another man who is lying on the ground.The union representing correction officers identified one of the men as Joseph Demarco.They say he was suspended from the union, and was also placed on non-pay status by the Department of Corrections.----------