Officers confront, fatally shoot armed man in Jamaica, NYPD says

By
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police shot and killed a man they say was armed with a gun in Queens Friday morning.

It happened at the intersection of 156th Street and Brinkerhoff Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Police say officers approached a man in the intersection.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was shot and killed by police.

An eyewitnesses says they heard multiple gunshots.

Police say this deadly shooting may have something to do with another crime scene around the corner; An earlier non-fatal shooting happened at Sutphin Boulevard and 107th Street around 1:50 a.m. A person was shot in the shoulder.

That happened 40 minutes before the police-involved shooting. That victim is expected to recover.

The man shot by officers was rushed to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officers were not injured.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jamaicaqueensnew york citypolice involved shootingfatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Florida preps for an 'absolute monster' with Hurricane Dorian
Teens steal woman's cane, then beat her with it in Queens
AccuWeather: Breezy and warm
Man allegedly traps couple in NYC home, kills husband with club
Child almost hit by car while getting off school bus
19-year-old arrested in connection with possible ISIS-inspired attack
Final lineup set for ABC Democratic primary debate
Show More
Man sitting in car at light in NYC struck in head with rock
NYPD: Missing 2-year-old girl found with mom in Yonkers
Six Flags to unveil Jersey Devil Coaster in 2020
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez holds town hall meeting on public housing
Judge won't overturn murder conviction linked to disgraced cop
More TOP STORIES News