Officers confront, fatally shoot armed man in Jamaica, NYPD says

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police shot and killed a man they say was armed with a gun in Queens Friday morning.It happened at the intersection of 156th Street and Brinkerhoff Avenue around 2:30 a.m.Police say officers approached a man in the intersection.The man, believed to be in his 20s, was shot and killed by police.An eyewitnesses says they heard multiple gunshots.Police say this deadly shooting may have something to do with another crime scene around the corner; An earlier non-fatal shooting happened at Sutphin Boulevard and 107th Street around 1:50 a.m. A person was shot in the shoulder.That happened 40 minutes before the police-involved shooting. That victim is expected to recover.The man shot by officers was rushed to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The officers were not injured.A gun was recovered at the scene.----------