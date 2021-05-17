Video shows NYPD transit officers rescue man who collapsed onto subway tracks

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10649736" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The heroic South Carolina bus driver who kept his calm when an Army trainee carrying a rifle hijacked his bus said the elementary students were the real heroes of the situation.

Marcus Solis reports on the suspects charged in the subway slashing spree in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Two NYPD transit officers are being hailed as heroes for rescuing a man who fell onto subway tracks in Manhattan as a train was coming into the station.It happened Sunday at the 14th Street A/C/E station, where the man suffered a medical episode.Officers Chris Cerny and Gary Lamour were on the platform at the time and jumped into action."Myself and Officer Lamour were doing a station inspection right downstairs," Cerny said. "We were alerted by the MTA booth clerk that an aided had fallen into the track bed on the northbound platform."Police body camera footage released by the NYPD on social media shows the man unconscious lying in the track bed with the uptown train approaching.Officer Lamour used his flashlight to warn and ultimately stop the oncoming train."You would have a flashlight and you signal from left to right, right to left," he said. "Once the train conductor would see a light that's going from left to right, that signals for the train to stop."It worked, and the two 10-year veterans pulled the man to safety -- putting themselves in harm's way to save a man's life."I guess that's when training and experience takes over," Cerny said. "And you have to do what you think is right."The man was taken to the hospital, and police attempts to make contact with him later were unsuccessful. Bit at last check, he was conscious, alert and -- most importantly -- alive.