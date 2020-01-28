u.s. & world

Official: Remains of 2 US troops killed in plane crash recovered from Afghan site

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and ROBERT BURNS
WASHINGTON -- A U.S. defense official says the United States has recovered the remains of two American service members killed in the crash of an Air Force plane in Afghanistan.

They were the only two people aboard the Air Force E-11A electronic surveillance aircraft when it went down on Monday in Ghazni province, the official said, speaking Tuesday on the condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement of the recovery. The identities of the two have not been publicly announced, pending notification of their relatives.

The official said the American recovery team met no Taliban resistance in reaching the crash site and said there is no indication that the plane was downed by hostile action.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
militaryu.s. & worldair forcecrash
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Impeachment trial: Trump lawyers raise defenses as pressure grows for witnesses
FDA warns Purell to stop making unverified health claims
LeBron James promises to carry on Kobe's legacy
Before fatal flight, Kobe and daughter attended church, priest says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LI county to probe social services after boy dies of hypothermia
Before fatal flight, Kobe and daughter attended church, priest says
Trump rally in NJ tonight already drawing crowds
FDA warns Purell to stop making unverified health claims
Lost dog brings traffic to standstill on FDR Drive in NYC
Swastikas found scrawled inside LES apartment building
Woman allegedly assaulted inside NYC subway station bathroom
Show More
Body in NJ confirmed to be missing woman Stephanie Parze
Challenger anniversary marked 34 years after explosion
LI boy with rare malformation has life-changing surgery
Another bed bug discovered at subway station tower in Queens: MTA
Impeachment trial: Trump lawyers raise defenses as pressure grows for witnesses
More TOP STORIES News