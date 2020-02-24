1 killed, 4 injured when fire tears through Yonkers home, officials say

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- One person was killed, and four others were injured when a fire tore through a building in Yonkers on Sunday, officials say.The fire broke out on 112 Saratoga Ave. around 8 p.m.Ava Spence Lamarr was celebrating her birthday when the fire started."Kind of sad it happened on my birthday. Kind of bummed out cause I wanted to open my presents. But I'm also happy I'm alive. I hope this won't happen again," said Lamarr.Thankfully, the family dog started barking and would not stop - alerting the family to danger. Lamarr's grandfather, Timothy Bertrand says he used up two fire extinguishers, but the blaze in one of their bedrooms was already too strong, so he evacuated his neighbors."Had that dog not been there, no one would've known anything until it was in the hallway," said Bertrand.Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano says one of the injured may have fallen or jumped from the third floor of the building. He is now being treated in the hospital for his injuries.Lamarr's grandmother tells Eyewitness News that water leaking from the apartment upstairs was never fixed, and suspects the leak made its way into an electrical outlet in one of her bedrooms.----------