2 police officers injured when police car jumps curb in front of Brooklyn store, officials say

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Four people including two police officers were injured when a police car jumped a curb and crashed in front of a store in Brooklyn, officials say.
The accident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday at 51 Street and 13th Avenue in Borough Park, FDNY reports.
The police car was t-boned by a minivan before jumping the curb, striking two women and a storefront.
Everyone is expected to be okay, and suffered neck and back pain.
