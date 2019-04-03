Crime & Safety

Officials: 5-month-old dies after left home alone in CT; woman arrested

By Eyewitness News
SHELTON, Connecticut (WABC) -- A woman from Connecticut was arrested and charged after police say a five-month-old baby died after being left home alone.

Police say Jessyka Oliveira left the five-month-old as well as two other children under the age of six years old, alone at a home in Shelton in December.

Officials were sent to the home after a medical call, and the five-month-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

After an investigation, police say Oliviera left the children unattended at the home for a short period of time.

Oliveira was released after posting $5,000 bond, and was scheduled to appear in court.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetysheltonchild abusechild deathinfant deathschild home alone
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYC public school teacher arrested on child porn charges
Man set on fire while sleeping at friend's NJ home
Strange texts in search for missing NYC teacher, mom of 3
Mom pries open cougar's jaws to rescue 7-year-old son
Cancer patient wins $250K on scratch-off lottery ticket
NYPD: Suspects slash, carjack man, then crash while fleeing
Woman fatally hit by 18-wheeler in Brooklyn hit-and-run
Show More
Woman hurls racial slurs, hits man with chair in NYC McDonald's
Joe Biden: I'll be more mindful of 'respecting personal space'
Man arrested after 50-minute police chase, crash on LI
Slain college student from NJ laid to rest Wednesday
Windows smashed, cars burglarized during NJ charity event
More TOP STORIES News