Officials: 5-month-old dies after left home alone in CT; woman arrested

SHELTON, Connecticut (WABC) -- A woman from Connecticut was arrested and charged after police say a five-month-old baby died after being left home alone.Police say Jessyka Oliveira left the five-month-old as well as two other children under the age of six years old, alone at a home in Shelton in December.Officials were sent to the home after a medical call, and the five-month-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.After an investigation, police say Oliviera left the children unattended at the home for a short period of time.Oliveira was released after posting $5,000 bond, and was scheduled to appear in court.