HURRICANE MARIA

Officials: 90 percent of Puerto Rico should have power back by end of March

Sade Baderinwa has more on how officials say nearly all of Puerto Rico should have power back by April.

Eyewitness News
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WABC) --
Officials in Puerto Rico said Thursday night that at least 90 percent of the island should have its power back by the end of March.

Some areas with rougher terrain will likely go without power until mid-April or late May.

The island's 3.5 million residents were plunged into darkness as Hurricane Maria made landfall on September 20th.

RELATED: Crisis in Puerto Rico: The long road to recovery after Hurricane Maria



In the weeks that followed, the governor said 95 percent of customers should have power by Mid-December, but that did not happen.

