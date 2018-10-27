NEW JERSEY (WABC) --New Jersey officials have agreed on a plan aimed to protect three cities in New Jersey from future flooding.
The $230 million project will provide flood walls protecting neighborhoods in Hoboken, Jersey City, and Weehawken.
It will also include an NJ Transit rail yard, police and fire stations, as well as a hospital.
Advocates called for the plan in an effort to protect communities that were affected by Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube