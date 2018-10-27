Officials agree on project to protect 3 NJ cities from future flooding

Officials agreed on a project to protect 3 cities in New Jersey from future flooding.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) --
New Jersey officials have agreed on a plan aimed to protect three cities in New Jersey from future flooding.

The $230 million project will provide flood walls protecting neighborhoods in Hoboken, Jersey City, and Weehawken.

It will also include an NJ Transit rail yard, police and fire stations, as well as a hospital.

Advocates called for the plan in an effort to protect communities that were affected by Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

Related Topics:
floodingsuper storm sandyweatherrainhurricaneHobokenNew JerseyJersey CityWeehawken
