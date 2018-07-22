Officials confirm shark attacked boy at Long Island beach

AARON KATERSKY
The bites that a 13-year-old boy sustained in the waters around the barrier island off Long Island's South Shore resulted from a shark attack, New York state officials confirmed Friday.

But experts have been unable to determine the species of shark based on the size and condition of a tooth fragment recovered from the boy, authorities said, adding that the State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will return it to the teen at his request.

The beaches on Fire Island had reopened Thursday morning, a day after the boy and a 12-year-old girl suffered large bites in the area.

The 13-year-old boy, Matthew Donaldson, was bitten at Atlantique Beach. The National Park Service surveyed Sailors Haven beach, where the 12-year-old girl, Lola Pollina, was bitten, and reopened that beach. The two beaches are less than 5 miles apart.

Additional lifeguards were on duty on Friday at the Robert Moses State Park beach, which was evacuated on the day of the attack after a shark was spotted. However, there have been no further sightings of sharks at any of the beaches.

The DEC made no mention of Lola's bites.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had dispatched Basil Seggos, the DEC commissioner, to Suffolk County to investigate whether it was indeed a shark that had bitten the two children.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Show More
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
Police arrest prisoner who escaped in Manhattan
More News