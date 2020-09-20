Firefighters respond to 4-alarm blaze affecting 2 houses in New Jersey: Officials

Officials say two houses are on fire on Van Winkle Avenue in Garfield.
They say the fire started shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday.
Video on Twitter shows first responders at the scene of the large blaze.
House fire in Garfield NJ @WNBC pic.twitter.com/lgesAi0ZCa— Mr. Sugarlips Johnson Esq. (@Exployda) September 19, 2020
There is no word yet on any injuries.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
