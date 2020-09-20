Firefighters respond to 4-alarm blaze affecting 2 houses in New Jersey: Officials

By Eyewitness News
GARFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- First responders are on the scene of a four-alarm house fire in New Jersey.

Officials say two houses are on fire on Van Winkle Avenue in Garfield.

They say the fire started shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Video on Twitter shows first responders at the scene of the large blaze.


There is no word yet on any injuries.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bergen countygarfieldnew jersey newsfirehouse firefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump gives 'blessing' for proposed TikTok deal
Divers spend hours frantically searching for boy who fell in Harlem River
Envelope addressed to Trump contained ricin: Sources
RBG to be honored with statue in hometown Brooklyn
Trump's list of possible Supreme Court nominees
Eyewitness News Digital 6 p.m. Update
Follow ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
Show More
Apparent human remains wrapped in blanket found at construction site
"It was a flying car!" Frightening crash into home caught on video
Watch a Rosh Hashanah Celebration in NYC on abc7NY
Backyard party turns into deadly shooting in upstate NY
Con Edison issuing credits to customers impacted by Isaias
More TOP STORIES News