NEW YORK (WABC) --A desperate search is underway for a mother and her two children who went missing in Georgia and could now possibly be in New York.
Authorities say 16-year-old Kenyah Randall-Edwards and her children, 2-year-old Kensharri Randall-Edwards and 1-year-old Shariah Randall-Edwards, could possibly be in Brooklyn.
The two children are both believed to be with their mother.
They were last seen on December 22.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*